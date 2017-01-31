Vanuatu’s population to swell by 5,000 tomorrow with arrival of new cruise ship

Ovation of the Seas, Royal Carribean International's new cruise ship – on its first visit to Vanuatu

5,000 tourists will be arriving in Aneityum tomorrow on the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas, on her first visit to Vanuatu. Three hundred and forty-seven metres long, the 167,800 tonne vessel will bring visitors ashore to Mystery Island where a jetty has been completed with aluminium walkways to enable four ferryboats from the ship to deliver passengers continually. The German-constructed liner cost US$1.3 billion dollars (Vt 140 billion) and is managed by Royal Caribbean Cruises. The vessel entered service in April 2016.

Sanma Provincial Council has organised training for its area council secretaries. They come from a wide range of places in the largest and most rugged council area. Juliet Sumbwe who is responsible for the grouping was pleased to be able to point out to Radio Vanuatu News how all communities across the board, women, youth and disability and tourism were represented in the workshop and given the chance to outline their needs. The decentralisation legislation was discussed at length and how area councils with their increased responsibilities now fit in.

The Ombudsman recommends prosecution of MP Hosea Nevu for breaching the Leadership Code. Two years ago, Nevu assaulted a driver from the Public Solicitor’s Office causing injury. He also used threatening language. Daily Post yesterday reports today that he infringed the Leadership Code Act along with the Penal Code with this criminal act.

  1. Zeb Taintor says:
    February 1, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Cruise ship cost currency conversion seems incorrect.

