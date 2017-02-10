Salwai Govt celebrates first year in office

The Salwai Government is today celebrating one year in office with a thanksgiving service conducted by the Vanuatu Christian Council and an address by the Prime Minister from the National Conference Centre attended by over a hundred invited guests. The occasion is being broadcast.

A supplementary budget of Vt 170 million is being sought by the Minister of Foreign Affairs as a priority this year following the Prime Minister’s concerns with the country’s poorly-funded diplomatic posts during his visit to Brussels recently. Foreign Minister Lengkone has prepared a paper for the Council of Ministers for this week in relation to the issue. (Radio Vanuatu)

The 5th Australia Vanuatu Business Forum and Trade Expo is to be held at the Holiday Inn on 28 February. The Australia Pacific Islands Business Council (APIBC) has an impressive list of speakers for the event including an Australian minister and two from Vanuatu. Investment, tourism and agriculture will be high on the agenda. (Daily Post)

The Police Service Commission and the State Law Office representing the Ministry of Internal Affairs have not yet met to discuss the appointment of a new police commissioner. Acting Commissioner Willie Vira says that whilst the case of former commissioner Nalpini remains before the courts no decision can be taken. The court has asked solicitors in the Nalpini case to enable an early adjudication. (Radio Vanuatu)

All media have acknowledged the significant contribution to health provided by the Chinese Government over the last nine years. Chinese doctors who have been more concentrated in Port Vila and Luganville are now being seen in the more remote hospitals, too. New doctors have just arrived and Ambassador Liu Quan handed over a container of medical equipment to the Department of Health this week.

Misunderstandings continue between fisheries inspectors and the people of the Torres islands. Chiefs from the remote northern islands are considering legal action following the latest Luganville confiscation of coconut crabs destined for Port Vila market. It is not the first time such action has occurred when the Torres people are seeking cash to pay their school fees. (Daily Post)