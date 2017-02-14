VNPF Commission of Inquiry to hand over report this afternoon to Govt

The VNPF Commission of Inquiry (CoI)’s report into the management of member’s funds will be handed over to Government today. CoI Chairman Olivier Fernandez will advise Government on what the Commission sees as very important. Government is represented today by Ministers of Finance and Justice. Government will advise the next steps. (Radio Vanuatu)

Prime Minister Salwai continues a tour of the northern islands and today opened a biofuel project for Torba Province at Sola. Costing Vt 60 million, the project has been assisted by the European Union. Chiefs from the Banks Islands are delighted, seeing the development needs of more remote islands being fulfilled. On Malekula, the continuing electrification there saw the PM switch on the power to Orap village there yesterday.

Daily Post today asks why did the National Scholarship and Training Board award ‘disadvantage’ scholarships to students with no demonstrable disadvantage? In some cases, Royson Willie writes, the scholarship recipients displayed considerable comparative advantage over their peers as the children of senior civil servants.