Now for the big one! Tanna takes home another award; Vanuatu Govt to host free Academy Awards live stream tomorrow

Posted: February 26, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: The Daily Digest |Leave a comment
Cast members and cultural director of Tanna, Selin, Lingai and JJ pose with the Best Foreign Language Film award from the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) in Los Angeles, USA. Photo: Tanna Movie

The first-ever Oscar-nominated film made in Vanuatu, Tanna, continues to receive enormous praise. The movie has just been awarded Best Foreign Language Film by the African-American Film Critics Association in the US. Cast and crew are reportedly delighted.

Everyone in Vanuatu is standing by for the Acaedmy Awards at 12:30pm tomorrow (February 27th) Vanuatu time. Tanna is in the running for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.

In honour of this momentous occasion, the Government of Vanuatu is hosting a public live stream from Hollywood of the Academy Awards on Monday 27th February at the National Convention Centre, Port Vila, from 4pm.

