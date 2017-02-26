Now for the big one! Tanna takes home another award; Vanuatu Govt to host free Academy Awards live stream tomorrow

The first-ever Oscar-nominated film made in Vanuatu, Tanna, continues to receive enormous praise. The movie has just been awarded Best Foreign Language Film by the African-American Film Critics Association in the US. Cast and crew are reportedly delighted.

Everyone in Vanuatu is standing by for the Acaedmy Awards at 12:30pm tomorrow (February 27th) Vanuatu time. Tanna is in the running for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.

In honour of this momentous occasion, the Government of Vanuatu is hosting a public live stream from Hollywood of the Academy Awards on Monday 27th February at the National Convention Centre, Port Vila, from 4pm.