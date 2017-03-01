Vanuatu opens new Hong Kong consulate to strengthen commercial, diplomatic ties

Vanuatu consulate opens in Hong Kong. PM Salwai was in Hong Kong for the event, together with Foreign Minister Leingkon and Vanuatu’s new Consul General, Andrew Leong. The three Vanuatu personalities jointly cut the ribbon for the opening of the consulate.

The Vanuatu Permanent Residence Programme was launched in Hong Kong in 2011, and Minister Leingkon said the success of the program is reflected in the increased number of people who have applied for and obtained the permanent resident status in Vanuatu. He said “many have obtained citizenship through the Vanuatu Economic Rehabilitation Programme (VERP) initiated by the PRG to support the government in its Cyclone Pam recovery program.”

Minister Leingkon continued: “the opening of the Consulate office shows us how valuable it is to have a presence here (Hong Kong) as it will provide direct support to Vanuatu business… in accessing commercial opportunities in Hong Kong, whilst also enabling us to build stronger political links with the local government.” (Daily Post)

In other news from China, the Prime Minister has signed a Strategic Operation Agreement with a Chinese Tourism Group. This relationship is said to be able to answer leaders’ calls for an increase in tourism, trade and investment. It is said likely to lead to increased Chinese tourist visits. (Radio Vanuatu)

The Vanuatu Police Force has asked the people of South Pentecost to remain calm and not to take the law into their own hands. There has been fighting over South Pentecost land which has seen the death of one man and another receiving serious injury. The chiefs and community leaders of Bunlap and nearby villages are asked to reestablish peace in the area. A police team is on its way to deal with the case. (Radio Vanuatu)

Japan has given Vt 52 million to Vanuatu for the renovation of three schools and a vehicle for Airports Vanuatu Limited. The schools on three different islands each receive Vt 7 million. The balance of the money provides AVL with a chemical fire truck. (Radio Vanuatu)