Celebrations held in Vanuatu and China to mark 35 years of diplomatic relations

This month marks 35 years of diplomatic relations between Vanuatu and China. With China becoming a major source of tourists and its long-standing committment to supporting Vanuatu’s development, it is only appropriate that we celebrate. In March 1982, Prime Minister Walter Lini signed the agreement for diplomatic relations with China’s Fiji-based Ambassador at that time. Present Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu Liu Quan has paid a tribute to Vanuatu’s past and present leaders for the strengthening of the bilateral ties since 1982. And China has helped massively in restoration since Tropical Cyclone Pam. The 35th anniversary celebration was held last evening at the National Convention Centre.

Relations with China started to solidify with the gift of the national Parliament building and went on to the USP Emalus expansion, the Prime Minister’s Office, Mini Games preparations, Luganville Wharf and roads on Tanna and Malekula, And, of course the convention centre where last night’s lafet was held. There were cultural exchanges at the Centre last night and Foreign Minister Leingkon said the assistance contributed by China has greatly benefited the lives of the people of Vanuatu.

Telecom Vanuatu Limited’s network had a massive outage earlier this week, due to thunderstorms. TVL CEO Ibrahim Nooreh Din Mahomed says “we were struck, especially our central exchange behind Independence Park which has been struck two times since January”. Power cuts are also blamed, and “safe” mode had to be used on the equipment. An Australian expert had to be called in, and a plane chartered to bring additional equipment from Australia. TVL says it reported the outage and their response to it to the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) and acknowledged the company is accountable to the Telecoms Regulator and to the Prime Minister. Services were finally restored on Wednesday night. (Daily Post)