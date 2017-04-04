Tourism to Tanna up by 38%, Santo up by 28% on last year

With renewal and renovation and upgrading being key to just about every business activity since Cyclone Pam, it was good to learn today that cyclone-hit Tanna bungalows are

beginning their operations again this week. There is another heartening element in the tourism news and it comes from the Vanuatu National Statistics Office (VNSO). Compared with December 2015, Tanna has had an increase of 38% in visitor arrivals, and Santo an increase of 28%. As we continue to energetically promote tourism, the result is particularly encouraging. And also encouraging is the way ten bungalow operations have worked together under the Australian Governance for Growth Program and another eight accommodation sites will open to visitors in early May. The Tanna Tourism Recovery Project is supported through huge Australian government recovery funds. And there’s the Tafea Travel Information Centre getting a booking centre online to help boost tourism to Tanna. Of course we must not forget that Tanna tourism owes a great deal to the movie Tanna.

Tourism’s big. So is food. And yesterday it was announced that Vanuatu’s first food security policy will be finalised by mid-year. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) now has a presence in the Vanuatu Agriculture Ministry and Mrs Emily Tumukon will be looking after the detail for the policy as regards food availability, cleanliness and safety, and nutritional value. It is not enough to just own excellent organic conditions for what we grow and develop. We must work hard, too, and the Food Security Policy will be timely. (Daily Post)