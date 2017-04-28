Korman area squatters served eviction notice

Residents of a squatter settlement recently established in the Korman area of the capital have been given two weeks to move out. Police issued the notice to the people living behind the Pacific Suppliers premises last Friday. Bellevue Estate Ltd is the holder of the relevant lease titles to the land behind the former Vila City College. (Daily Post)

The Supreme Court has found Thomas Bayer not guilty this week according to the criminal charges brought against him in 2015. The PITCO Trust Company director was charged in relation to the bribery matters which have seen former government leaders committed to Correctional Services and serving long prison terms. (Radio Vanuatu)

A Commission of Inquiry will look into maladministration and misappropriation by Port Vila Municipal Council (PVMC). The CoI has been formed following the petition of the nine councillors to Minister for Internal Affairs Alfred Maoh back in February this year. The inquiry must complete its work by 30 April. (Radio Vanuatu)

The President of the Union of Moderate Parties, Serge Vohor, called for UMP supporters to come back to the party on his release from prison as enabled by the Parole Board. He claims there is only one UMP President – himself. Vohor, like all of the convicted ex-politicians, is banned from standing for elected office until 2025 for breaching the leadership code. (VBTC)