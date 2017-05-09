Vanuatu switches into recovery mode as Cyclone Donna moves away

Cyclone Donna has moved on to New Caledonia and is now weakening. The only major damage so far reported – except for garden damage – was along the length of the Forestry Department HQ at Tagabe where a deep gorge has been carved out by floodwater from Cyclone Donna overflowing the Bauerfield airport runway stormwater drain. The Forestry Department’s building, untouched by the cyclone, now sits precariously on the edge of the eroded drain. (Daily Post)

Knowing the extent of damage in the Torres after a cyclone is never easy, their mobile phone tower generally being the first victim. However, the teleradio service remains effective, and with it Red Cross has ascertained that 165 households which total about 1,022 people have just a two-week supply of food remaining. (Daily Post)

Both the NDMO and Red Cross are planning their first rollouts of shelter kits. About a thousand Torres islands people sheltered in emergency evacuation centres such as the large cave on Loh. Food assistance will depend on surveillance flights of all affected areas from the Torres down through the Banks and western sides of Santo and Malekula, Such flights will determine the damage on extremely isolated hillsides, and coast roads, will most likely be photographed too. Schools and public buildings, especially those which have reported damage will also be aerially assessed too. (Daily Post)