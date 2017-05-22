Chinese naval vessels to make goodwill visit during Independence celebrations

Chinese warships will visit Vanuatu to mark 35 years of the Vanuatu/China relationship on July 30. Acting Prime Minister Ham Lini paid tribute to the China’s recognition of Vanuatu’s right to independence, free from the “colonial yoke”. China’s Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang visited the Games site at Korman after a brief visit started earlier this week. (Daily Post)

A Reserve Bank survey has found that 32% of Ni-Vanuatu adults are “unbanked”. In relation to the ICT Days conference taking place at the National Convention Centre, the Reserve Bank of Vanuatu has been running an economic symposium at the Warwick Le Lagon Hotel on the theme of “enhancing financial inclusion for a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable economic development.” Acting Prime Minister Lini told the symposium “we must make financial inclusion everyone’s business, and we need to work together.” He highlighted that while women are more active in using banking services than men, they have fewer bank accounts than men.