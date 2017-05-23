Breaking news: 2-0 at half-time in World Cup U20 Vanuatu v Venezuela match

Breaking news: 2-0 at half-time in World Cup U20 Vanuatu v Venezuela matchPosted: May 23, 2017 Filed under: Breaking News, Sport, The Daily Digest | Tags: football, media, Vanuatu, Venezuela, water Leave a comment
Vanuatu v Venezuela in the FIFA Under 20s World Cup in Korea is playing right now via live streaming at important locations around the country tonight. Venezuela leads Vanuatu 2-0 at half time. Government intervention was necessary after football fans could not persuade the VBTC to fund the important international event tonight despite its new TV companies’ millions of dollars worth of new state-of-the art equipment.
Yesterday evening a huge screen was erected at Saralana Park through the Chief Information Officer Gerard Metsan and MIPU Minister Jotham Napat. Similar screening is being arranged for provincial headquarters in all provinces, it is hoped. TBV is also screening the match. The need to show tonight’s match with Venezuela became important after the Vanuatu U20 boys nearly caused one of the biggest upsets in world football history when during its World Cup debut, it came from behind two goals to equalise through Vanuatu’s Captain Bong Kalo and Ronaldo Wilkins before Mexico scored their third point in extra time. The Mexican players are reported to be all professionals.
Kalo told journalists covering the World Cup match “It’s true that we lost, but I’m happy with the way we all played. It was a big surprise for us because Mexico’s is a good team and all of their players are professionals. Now, we believe in ourselves and believe we can do it. If we can come back from 2-0 down against Mexico, then we can also win a match – or both of them.” (Daily Post) Let’s hope they do.
A high level meeting took place yesterday to consider Vanuatu’s urban water supply systems. Private sector viewpoints, and those of potential donors, were heard in relation to the government’s wish to set up a private company to plan the urban areas’ water supplies for such as Lakatoro / Norsup, Lenakel and the provincial stations. A private company would be recruited by government to advise on likely systems and standards and Government would involve Unelco in such dialogues Minister Regenvanu told VBTC News today. The utilities regulator would also be involved. Such systems are effectively used in many countries beginning with our nearest neighbour, New Caledonia.
Recent comments