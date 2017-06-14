Leading resort Iririki sues builder for Vt505 million, alleging breach of contract

Posted: June 14, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: The Daily Digest | Tags: , , , , , |Leave a comment
Iririki Island resort Port Vila Vanuatu

Iririki Island resort, Port Vila, Vanuatu

Construction company Mocha Limited, trading as Vancorp Construction, is facing court action following allegations of failure to maintain work schedules in repair work for Iririki Island Resort following Cyclone Pam. The resort is claiming over A$6.2 million (Vt 505,500,000). The construction company has counter claims against the resort.

The Pacific Area Network on Globalisation (PANG) supports Vanuatu’s refusal to sign Australia and New Zealand’s PACER Plus agreement. Most of the countries supporting PACER Plus will be present in Tonga, Australia and New Zealand later today for the signing of their trade accord. Notably absent, however, will be PNG, Fiji and Vanuatu – two of them the largest of the Pacific island economies.

Fire ants have been discovered at Lounalapen on Tanna for the first time. Fumigation is proceeding apace.

Advertisements

Got something to say? Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s