Leading resort Iririki sues builder for Vt505 million, alleging breach of contract

Construction company Mocha Limited, trading as Vancorp Construction, is facing court action following allegations of failure to maintain work schedules in repair work for Iririki Island Resort following Cyclone Pam. The resort is claiming over A$6.2 million (Vt 505,500,000). The construction company has counter claims against the resort.

The Pacific Area Network on Globalisation (PANG) supports Vanuatu’s refusal to sign Australia and New Zealand’s PACER Plus agreement. Most of the countries supporting PACER Plus will be present in Tonga, Australia and New Zealand later today for the signing of their trade accord. Notably absent, however, will be PNG, Fiji and Vanuatu – two of them the largest of the Pacific island economies.

Fire ants have been discovered at Lounalapen on Tanna for the first time. Fumigation is proceeding apace.