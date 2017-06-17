President Baldwin Lonsdale’s enormous contributions remembered following his death

President Baldwin Lonsdale’s enormous contributions remembered following his deathPosted: June 17, 2017 Filed under: The Daily Digest 5 Comments
President Baldwin Lonsdale died at Vila Central Hospital early this morning after being rushed to hospital last night.
President Lonsdale has been Head of State since September 2014. From Mota Lava island, Lonsdale was previously an Anglican priest, Secretary-General of Torba Province.
President Lonsdale played a critical role in recent events in Vanuatu. While category 5 Cyclone Pam was battering Vanuatu in March 2015, President Lonsdale was attending a world conference on disaster risk reduction in Japan, and his emotional appeals for international assistance helped galvanise the international humanitarian response to Cyclone Pam.
But arguably his greatest contribution came just seven months later in October 2015 when the then Speaker of Parliament Marcellino Pipite abused his position as Acting President to issue a ‘presidential pardon’ to himself and the 13 other MPs who had just been convicted of bribery.
The President, en route from Samoa during Pipite’s attempt to undermine the rule of law, returned to Vanuatu and revoked the pardon.
During a televised address to the nation, President Lonsdale was visibly upset, expressing his “shame and sorrow” at Pipite’s misuse of his powers. He vowed to “clean the dirt from my backyard”, telling Vanuatu’s people that “we as a nation have to stop these crooked ways”.
Following a failed appeal against his revocation of Pipite’s pardon, Lonsdale then dissolved Parliament and called a snap election.
President Lonsdale’s actions were widely seen as a decisive blow against Vanuatu’s culture of impunity for corrupt politicians. Addressing the newly-elected MPs at the opening session of Parliament following the election, he described the new legislature as a “new chart for Vanuatu’s destiny”.
He will also be remembered for his leadership of Vanuatu’s Anglican church, and his strong support for kastom and for women’s rights.
The Vanuatu Government is currently making arrangements with his family and Motalava chiefs for a state funeral.
The peace of God, which transcends all understanding will guard the hearts of the people of Vanuatu and late President’s families and their minds in Christ Jesus for the pass on their beloved one.
LikeLike
Our sincere condolences to all his family and friends and people of Vanuatu.
LikeLike
We’ve heard very sad news for the whole nation to lose their beloved President. Our prayers and thoughts goes to our late President’s families and Vanuatu people. RIP.
LikeLike
Truly a very sad loss for Vanuatu and its people.
LikeLike
A very sad loss for Vanuatu , and Vanuatu’s development in the world arena
LikeLike