President Lonsdale farewelled on streets of Port Vila—and around the world

Throngs of mourners turn out on Port Vila's main street to farewell President Baldwin Lonsdale. Photo: Vanuatu Daily Post

Motlap chiefs from President Lonsdale's home island of Motalava pay their respects to his casket. Photo: Holy Bule/Facebook

President Lonsdale's casket is carried by Vanuatu Mobile Force members to a plane for his final journey home to Motalava. Photo: Twitter/@raetlomi

The Heads of States of Australia, Fiji and New Zealand came in person to farewell President Lonsdale. The passing of Vanuatu’s Head of State has also been marked around the world over the last few days. Here’s just a few examples:

In Sydney, Australia:

In Perth, Australia:

In Nouméa, New Caledonia at the Pacific Community headquarters:

In Auckland, New Zealand:

In London, United Kingdom:

In Washington DC, United States of America:

In Israel:

And lastly, in Morocco:

