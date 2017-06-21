President Lonsdale farewelled on streets of Port Vila—and around the world

The Heads of States of Australia, Fiji and New Zealand came in person to farewell President Lonsdale. The passing of Vanuatu’s Head of State has also been marked around the world over the last few days. Here’s just a few examples:

In Sydney, Australia:

Flags on #Sydney Harbour Bridge at half mast out of respect of the passing of HE Womtelo Reverend Baldwin Lonsdale, President of #Vanuatu. pic.twitter.com/47Myj13W1m — Greg Colton (@colton_gregoryj) June 21, 2017

In Perth, Australia:

PH flags at half-mast as sign of respect to mark the death of the President of Vanuatu, Baldwin Lonsdale, whose funeral is being held today. pic.twitter.com/JZ6JgaXfBk — Legislative Council (@WALegCouncil) June 21, 2017

In Nouméa, New Caledonia at the Pacific Community headquarters:

The @spc_cps flag at half mast today at HQ to honour passing of President Baldwin Lonsdale of Member State #Vanuatu pic.twitter.com/qqD5bPX3jt — Cameron Diver (@Cameron_Diver) June 20, 2017

In Auckland, New Zealand:

The flags at half mast mark the funeral of Baldwin Lonsdale, head of state of the Republic of Vanuatu. ^TP — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 21, 2017

In London, United Kingdom:

As Vanuatu mourns the death of President Lonsdale, @foreignoffice flies the Union Flag at half-mast pic.twitter.com/TnqEoDez9Y — Sir Simon McDonald (@SMcDonaldFCO) June 20, 2017

In Washington DC, United States of America:

Statement by Secretary Tillerson on the passing of #Vanuatu's President Lonsdale: https://t.co/xxFl7zK2A3 — Department of State (@StateDept) June 20, 2017

In Israel:

Late president of #Vanuatu🇻🇺 Womtelo Reverend Baldwin Jacobson Lonsdale's achievements and friendship toward #Israel will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/aOnY5Cd4Ma — David Roet (@DavidRoet) June 19, 2017

And lastly, in Morocco: