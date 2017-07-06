Tallis Obed Moses elected as President

Pastor Tallis Obed Moses was sworn in as President of the Republic at lunchtime today. Nineteen votes secured this victory which was warmly acknowledged by all dignitaries and Electoral College personnel present. The new occupant of the highest Constitutional position paid a highly articulate tribute to his predecessor. And then he took centre place as kastom ceremonies were performed outside Parliament where the election took place.

Moses was trained in theology and evangelism in Vanuatu and Australia. He has previously served as Moderator of the Presbyterian Church General Assembly and as parish pastor in half a dozen parishes from Erromango to Luganville. He stresses the need for unity in Vanuatu: the kind of unity which enabled Vanuatu leaders to achieve the unity of the Republic as was desired at Independence.

In other news: the Government, Municipality and Police are determined to avoid the level of violence recently experienced in a Port Vila nightclub, including two tragic deaths. Police are taking strong action against premises which do not follow their licensed requirements, copies of which must be produced on demand to the uniformed officers. Patrons are required to carry identity papers showing date of birth.