New automated weather stations launched in southern islands

Various international bodies have helped Vanuatu in its bid to begin operating automated weather stations (AWS). Vanuatu is the first Pacific island country with such facilities, at Analgahaut on Aneityum and Whitegrass Airport on Tanna. The Global Environment Facility and UNDP financed the AWS stations. Instead of manual despatching weather information from these posts, data will be relayed automatically every ten minutes. The Ministry of Climate Change is pleased that Vanuatu is the first Pacific Island state to have reached this stage with AWSs.

At the opening of the AWS stations on Aneityum and Tanna, political adviser in the Ministry of Climate Change Robson Siro was able to advise that Vanuatu has been awarded over Vt 2 billion to carry out more climate change projects. This will be under the heading ‘Climate Services for Resilient Development’.