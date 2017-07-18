Vanuatu and New Caledonia meet to discuss development relationship

The Governments of New Caledonia and Vanuatu are meeting as they do annually. Their venue is the National Convention Centre in Port Vila. The Vanuatu Prime Minister and the President of the New Caledonian Government are conducting the bilateral meeting to discuss development assistance between the two countries. Radio Vanuatu News did not mention if the issue of Matthew and Hunter islands was on the agenda. Vanuatu has enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the people of the New Caledonia in terms of economic resources, political support, social funding and human resources, the Prime Minister said. He observed that that relationship should continue between the two countries.

Visa-free entry to Russia has been accorded to Vanuatu, Samoa, Fiji and Nauru, according to RNZI. The arrangement was signed in Wellington in April. Six days of visa-free entry are allowed in Russia.

Vanuatu now has its first Ni-Vanuatu pathologist, Dr Crystal Garae from Ambae. The Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation has been instrumental in raising a huge amount of money to purchase equipment the specialist will need. Other foundations have also been of great help in training a laboratory assistant. The Cervical Cancer Foundation’s Dr Margaret McAdam said: “From this day forward Vanuatu will be able to diagnose cancers and many medical conditions within the country, avoiding delays in diagnosis.” She referred to the achievement of the first local pathologist as a “giant leap forward”.

The Vanuatu Digest has barely mentioned the Smart Sistas Group. Sponsored by the Telecommunications and Radiocommunications Regulator, the Smart Sistas are participating in Washington now in the world’s first Global robotic challenge. We add our good wishes to those of the Regulator.