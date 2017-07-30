Happy 37th birthday, Vanuatu!

Posted: July 30, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: The Daily Digest | Tags: , , |1 Comment
Vanuatu MPs march this morning to celebrate Vanuatu's 37th anniversary of Independence. Photo: Hon. Ralph Regenvanu, MP

One Comment on “Happy 37th birthday, Vanuatu!”

  1. alton l foreman says:
    July 30, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Happy Birthday to the “happy isles”

