Security, peace and stability are are the foundation of the nation, says PM

The President’s determination to achieve unity during his term of office, as he opened the Independence celebrations, was followed yesterday by Prime Minister Salwai concentrating on Vanuatu citizens. “Vanuatu needs a strong security system to ensure its citizens are safe and for others to live in and work peacefully”, he said. He continued: “the number of force members in Vanuatu is significantly low compared to the population growth. Force members are not present on all islands. Security, peace and stability are are the foundation of nation building”. PM Salwai also underscored improvements being made in the way education and health are being improved by revisions to Government policy.

The former Director of Agriculture Livo Mele is to receive Vt 28 million more in entitlements following court considerations discussed recently. The Public Service Commission was involved at one stage. Serious allegations of misconduct were said to be involved with his 2015 dismissal.

The Port Vila Urban Development Project shows off the Pacific’s most important and beautiful waterfront in yesterday’s paper. They state they are not polluting the Vila waterfront water, and those of us promenading the Seafront can certainly swear to that.

Enjoy the remaining hours of the Independence celebration.