USP study to reveal sources of plastic waste on Efate’s coastline

Following on from yesterday’s item that the Salwai Government is planning to ban the import of plastic bottles and bags, comes this welcome news: USP is engaged in a study of the micro and macro plastic waste found on Eton Beach. USP’s Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS) is leading the research. CEFAS’s Bachelor of Science students are taking chemistry and biology as their majors and are trained in what to look for when collecting samples, and they are trying to determine whether the waste is of local or foreign origin. The ‘plastic life cycle’ is under study. Dr Thomas Maes of CEFAS reminded how fish consume plastic waste in the oceans and how humankind must make every effort to remove plastic waste from their diet, or it joins our own.

Peace has been re-established between Tongoa and Tanna communities in Port Vila after a disturbance created by a recent obscene rap song produced by young men from the Shepherds in contempt of people from Tanna. Physical clashes have taken place. Vaturisu Chief Henry Manlaewia confirmed that custom reconciliation had taken place last Saturday as had been confirmed by a Tannese chief. He further explained how Efate custom welcomed man kam to settle in the capital, Efate, recognising its pre-eminence from long ago. “Our visitors can come together to relax or do business to develop the country in peace, knowing they are safe”. Chief Manlaewia said. The Head of State welcomed the custom ceremony and thanked everyone for their participation. It appears a serious disturbance has been wisely prevented.