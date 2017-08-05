Vanuatu rolls out Right to Information legislation throughout Govt agencies

The order enacting Vanuatu’s Right To Information legislation was signed yesterday morning by Deputy Prime Minister Joe Natuman. The signing names the first government agencies to be involved. Seven are going into the first implementation: Customs, Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock, Tourism and the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer. The Prime Minister has signed the appointment letters of the Steering Committee members. As well as Government representatives there are private sector members. The RTI Act was passed a year ago.

Police are holding a man who stabbed to death his partner on Thursday in Ohlen, early in the morning. He is known to police from previous domestic violence offences. The deceased was mother to several children.

The Pacific Commission is using new equipment to establish new underground water sources at higher elevations. Development donors have provided equipment. Nduindui, Walaha, and North and Middle Bush Tanna communities are the first areas to benefit.

The new Tsunami Warning Centre was launched on Thursday by Minister Ham Lini and there were especially kind words for Japan and the World Bank for their financial assistance.