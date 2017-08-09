Apply now: 2018 Queen’s Young Leaders’ Award now open

Applications for the Queen’s Young Leaders’ Award of 2018 are now open. The Queen’s Young Leaders’ Awards recognise and celebrate exceptional people aged 18-29 from across the Commonwealth, who are taking the lead in their communities and using their skills to transform lives.

Mary Siro of Wan Smolbag is a past winner of the Queen’s Young Leaders’ Award – could the next winner be you?

Winners of this prestigious Award will receive a unique package of training, mentoring and networking opportunities, including a one-week residential program in the UK during which they will collect their Award from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected that Award winners will use this support to further the work they are already doing in their communities.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be a Queen’s Young Leader of 2018, and if you’re doing amazing things in your community, apply now at http://www.queensyoungleaders.com.

Women and people with a disability are encouraged to apply.

Applications close on 21 August 2017.