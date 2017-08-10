Nurses to get pay rise under new Ministry of Health salary structure

The Health Ministry is getting appointments right with some 292 nurses being transferred to the new structure and on higher pay from tomorrow. Another 101 nurses will receive an increase shortly. There were plans for strike action at Vila Central Hospital recently, but they came to nought. And as of Tuesday this week, nurse transfers have been completed. More senior staff—the doctors and specialists —are now being moved to the new schedules. And, what’s more, it is all being effected in the island services, too: Torba, Penama, Sanma, Northern Provincial Hospital, Malampa and Tafea.

If only Vanuatu Broadcasting Corporation could have done as well. Yesterday’s Daily Post front page had VBTC staff claiming Vt 50 million more than was given under their redundancy package. A class action has been started and the aggrieved staff are being professionally assisted by lawyer Less Napuati. Overtime and VNPF expenses have not been included, nor overtime commitments and child allowances. The redundancy package was not met within the 30 days required under Vanuatu’s Employment Act.

Radio Vanuatu had its 61st anniversary last weekend. It should have been doing a little better all this while. But now fault can be found with the way we are managing the new National Convention Centre, open less than a year. Yesterday there were photos of the mess during the last event there. We were unable to manage the national stadium at Korman between 1993 and last year so it had to be demolished for the new centre for the Mini Games. Will we be doing away with the Convention Centre soon because we cannot manage it?