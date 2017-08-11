Tanna’s Yasur volcano yields valuable information about volcanic bombs

Researchers in front of a volcanic explosion at Yasur volcano in Vanuatu, which is ejecting volcanic ballistic projectiles and a small ash plume. Photo: AGU's Eos/Marco Albano

A recent paper in Reviews of Geophysics revealed new insights into the flight patterns of solid and molten debris flung out of volcanos during explosive eruptions, writes Jacopo Taddeucci in Eos:

“When volcanos erupt they can spew out a range of substances from viscous lava and hot gas to ash clouds and rock fragments, each of which behave in different ways. A recent review article published in Reviews of Geophysics focused on the larger fragments of solid and molten material ejected from volcanos, and described an innovative new study of the flight paths of these projectiles.”

Read the full story at Eos >

