Vanuatu will not permit other nations to conduct extralegal police operations on its soil, says Govt

Some 77 alleged members of a Chinese online fraud syndicate were detained and flown out of Fiji this week on a plane full of Chinese police. Fiji has no extradition treaty with China, meaning Fiji allowed the police force of another nation to operate on its soil outside of the checks and balances provided for by Fijian law. This is of concern for Fiji’s neighbours, including Vanuatu, because it indicates that China is willing to bypass the sovereign legal systems of our nations and conduct security operations on our soil whenever it suits them.

The Acting DG of Foreign Affairs has told the media it could not happen here, although one Chinese allegedly criminal person has recently been detained having already been awarded Vanuatu citizenship, subsequently revoked, and is awaiting extradition. Radio New Zealand International reported the deportation from Fiji and also a criminal matter involving a Vanuatu-flagged Indonesian vessel fishing in Fiji waters on which the captain had been murdered. The crew were extradited to Vanuatu and remain here awaiting prosecution. Vanuatu’s law is inadequate in such matters but legislated changes are being sought and ought to be considered as nothing short of appropriate in the tax haven.

MG Global has confirmed to Daily Post that work on their hotel site at Melcofe, adjacent to the ni-Vanuatu-owned Vila Rose hotel, has been stopped for environmental reasons. The Environment Act has been used to halt the work which is being carried out by Chinese company CCECC.

The Ifira Ports Development Services (IPDS) is moving into its new premises on the Wharf Road over this weekend. The three-storey building will house Customs (ASYCUDA services) and quarantine facilities. The Ifira Trustees group of companies is also housed in this building which is looking to an October official opening.