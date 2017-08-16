Ni-Vanuatu businesswomen: apply now to take part in Women Trading Globally awards

All ni-Vanuatu women business owners are invited to participate in a short course ‘Australia Awards: Women Trading Globally’.

The course is offered to Pacific women with their own business who have the potential to become ‘export ready’, and is offered by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in partnership with the Export Council of Australia.

This program will enable you to grow your business and expand internationally. During the course participants will:

learn about doing business in and with Australia

connect with other women entrepreneurs from across the Pacific and Australia

enable you to grow your business and expand internationally.

This two-week residential Australia Awards short course is funded by the Australian Government. The inaugural course is scheduled for 12‒24 November in Brisbane and Sydney. All costs (flights, accommodation, incidentals, study fees) are funded by the Australian Government.

For more information, program dates and eligibility requirements, please visit this website, and also download these two forms:

Please complete the attached application form and return it to collinsrex@export.org.au by close of business on Friday 25 August 2017.

Applicants will be notified of the success of their applications by close of business on Friday 8 September 2017.