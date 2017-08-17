New Bureau of Standards to assist with quality control of imports and exports

Trade Minister and Deputy PM Joe Natuman opened the Vanuatu Bureau of Standards yesterday. Minister Natuman explained to those at the opening that it is important that Vanuatu has quality standards for products it exports and imports. Vanuatu’s agricultural products especially must be subject to stringent quality standards. The Bureau of Standards office will enable quick answers to exporters and foreign importers as to requirements.

The Department of Cooperatives has a new policy to govern the way work will be carried out in the service. Almost every Government department has been represented in discussions and Trade Minister Natuman introduced the policy this week. The new policy will assist in bringing cooperatives together again after a long period of independence during which they followed their own management policies.

We now have PacFISH phase 2, a Vanuatu–Australian Government project aimed at strengthening coastal fishery management. In talks on Tuesday the visiting Australian Ambassador for the Environment, Patrick Suckling, agreed to a package of support with the Agriculture Minister, Matai Seremiah.