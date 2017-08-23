Govt committed to establishing several big infrastructure projects on Santo

Infrastructure and Public Utilities Minister Jotham Napat said the Salwai Government recognizes the potential of Santo to advance the economy, and now the wharf development is complete, work will begin on Luganville’s Pakoa International Airport to enable larger aircraft to be able to land. Town road improvements are planned and tar sealed roads will go to South Santo and Palekula fishing base. Minister Napat was speaking at the opening of the new Luganville Wharf last weekend.

Breathalyzer legislation is to be debated in the next sitting of Parliament, as is a proposed National Identification card scheme. The Minister of Internal Affairs, Alfred Maoh, discussed with Daily Post how such measures can assist in controlling and eliminating social problems. Parliament next sits in November.

Senior police investigators and representatives of the Leadership Code Commission, together with a forensic accountant and lawyers have been appointed to the task force set up by Government to act on the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the Vanuatu National Provident Fund (VNPF).

A contract for the fish market building was signed on Monday between the Vanuatu Cooperative Federation and the Vanuatu Minister of Fisheries, Matai Seremiah. The contract is for the fish market building, and with Kilson’s Home Construction which won the tender to build in the Federation area at Manples. Director of the Cooperatives Department Ridley Joseph pointed out that there are over 50 fishery associations and the building will greatly assist all of them.