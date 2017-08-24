Pacific Week of Agriculture 2017 announces theme in preparation for October’s premier event

Pacific Week of Agriculture 2017 logo

The Pacific Week of Agriculture was officially launched yesterday with presentation of the event’s overarching theme and its branding. Agriculture Minister Matai Seremiah congratulated the organising committee for coming up with the theme of CROPS – standing for Culture, Resilience, Opportunities, Products and Sustainability.

The Minister said, “Government believes the theme fits in well with much of what Pacific countries are trying to achieve in the agriculture sector through their national agendas, and for Vanuatu, with the People’s Plan 2030. When it comes to tourism we have to talk about products. What kind of products do we want to produce to meet tourist demand?”

The first-ever Pacific Week of Agriculture PWA opens 16 October here in Port Vila and will become an annual event for the region’s farmers and agritourism businesses.

The event is being hosted by the Vanuatu Government, with support from the Pacific Community (SPC), the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the ACP-EU Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA) in the Netherlands.

One Comment on “Pacific Week of Agriculture 2017 announces theme in preparation for October’s premier event”

  1. Tino says:
    August 24, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Hemia na umi wandm make it happen..

    Like

    Reply

