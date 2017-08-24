Vanuatu signs on to the United Nations’ Pacific sustainable development strategy for next five years

Posted: August 24, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: The Daily Digest | Tags: , , , |Leave a comment
Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai signs off on the UN Pacific strategy for 2018-2022 with Osnat Lubrani of UNOCHA. Photo: UN Pacific

Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai (centre) signs off on the UN Pacific strategy for 2018-2022 with UN Resident Coordinator Osnat Lubrani. Photo: UN Pacific 

The Vanuatu Government has signed on to the United Nations’ Pacific strategy for

Pacific countries for 2018–2022. The strategy outlines all of the different UN agencies’ work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Vanuatu and the rest of the Pacific islands region. Covered are climate change, disaster resilience, environmental protection, gender-sustainable and inclusive economic service for health and education protection, and human rights. The agreement solidifies UN commitments to Vanuatu for the next five years.

Advertisements

Got something to say? Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s