Vanuatu signs on to the United Nations’ Pacific sustainable development strategy for next five years

Vanuatu signs on to the United Nations' Pacific sustainable development strategy for next five yearsPosted: August 24, 2017
The Vanuatu Government has signed on to the United Nations’ Pacific strategy for
Pacific countries for 2018–2022. The strategy outlines all of the different UN agencies’ work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Vanuatu and the rest of the Pacific islands region. Covered are climate change, disaster resilience, environmental protection, gender-sustainable and inclusive economic service for health and education protection, and human rights. The agreement solidifies UN commitments to Vanuatu for the next five years.
