Port Vila’s sanitation gets big upgrade courtesy of Vanuatu and Australian Governments and ADB

A pioneering sewage treatment facility was officially opened yesterday by the Minister of Infrastructure Jotham Napat and Australian High Commissioner Jenny Da Rin, together with the acting Port Vila Mayor and Director of the Asian Development Bank Emma Veve. Funded by the governments of Vanuatu and Australia along with a Vt 516 million (US$5 million) loan from ADB through the Port Vila Urban Development Project (PVUDP). The new facility, located in Bouffa, will improve sanitation in Port Vila. Two sewage ponds were constructed over a 12-month period, employing eight local workers. The system is designed to be simple and cheap to operate. The High Commissioner observed, “PVUDP is transforming Port Vila, improving the daily lives of hundreds of people, making traffic safer and now, with this facility, we are looking after the health of Port Vila’s residents by improving the environment and waterways.”

The Vanuatu Rural Electrification Project is enabling many Tanna houses to light up. The approved companies supplying the necessary equipment, e-Tech Vanuatu Limited and Power and Communications Solutions Limited (PCS) recently provided an awareness visit to various parts of the island which discovered many people ready to join the National Energy Roadmap. Some 223 products were sold during the week-long tour.

The Pacific Islands Legal Information Institute (PacLII) has received its first Vanuatu payment of Vt 5 million under a new scheme where the participating countries each pay a subscription. The Institute provides details of legislation enacted in the island countries and cases heard in their courts. It is based in Port Vila at the USP Emalus Campus and the University’s Pro-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor were pleased to receive the first Vanuatu payment from PM Salwai and Education Minister Jean-Pierre Nirua.

One of the former MPs in prison over the 2015 bribery case, Tony Nari, has been released on parole, saying he is sorry to his constituency, the people of Pentecost in a meeting last weekend. Former PM Carcasses is the only bribery culprit remaining in custody and will be eligible for parole in October.