New Chinese-built Prime Minister’s Office handed over to Vanuatu Govt

Posted: August 31, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: The Daily Digest | Tags: , , |Leave a comment
Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai and Chinese Ambassador Liu Quan at the opening of the new Prime Minister's Office complex yesterday. Photo: CullwickJ/Twitter

Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai and Chinese Ambassador Liu Quan at the opening of the new Prime Minister’s Office complex yesterday. Photo: CullwickJ/Twitter

The new Prime Minister’s Office was officially opened yesterday following the extensive works carried out under a Chinese aid project. Chinese Ambassador Liu Quan making the hand-over referred to the big infrastructure developments faced by Vanuatu and financed by China on the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. China will also be giving Vt 3 billion towards the construction of the new State Office, Foreign Affairs premises, and the renovation of the building in Constitution Place immediately in front of the central market. Prime Minister Salwai paid a tribute to Chine’s commitment to Vanuatu’s future development.

Advertisements

Got something to say? Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s