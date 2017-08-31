New Chinese-built Prime Minister’s Office handed over to Vanuatu Govt

The new Prime Minister’s Office was officially opened yesterday following the extensive works carried out under a Chinese aid project. Chinese Ambassador Liu Quan making the hand-over referred to the big infrastructure developments faced by Vanuatu and financed by China on the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. China will also be giving Vt 3 billion towards the construction of the new State Office, Foreign Affairs premises, and the renovation of the building in Constitution Place immediately in front of the central market. Prime Minister Salwai paid a tribute to Chine’s commitment to Vanuatu’s future development.