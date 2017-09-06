Govt announces Vt 500,000 incentive for sports excellence

Vanuatu Men's beach volleyball team with Minister for Youth, Training and Sports Seule Simeon and delegation in Kunming, China. Photo: Vanuatu Government

Vanuatu Men’s beach volleyball team with Minister for Youth and Sports Development Seule Simeon and delegation in Kunming, China yesterday. Photo: Vanuatu Government

Vanuatu beach volleyball players training at the National Sports Training Center in Kunming, China received some happy news when were joined yesterday by Vanuatu’s visiting Minister for Youth and Sports Development Seule Simeon and his delegation.

The delegation observed the players in training before everyone gathered around the court to converse.

“We all know that Beach Volleyball is a discipline that we are good at, and there are high hopes for us to be at the top”, said the Minister. “I want to take this opportunity to tell you that you have your Government’s support”, he told the players.

While making his visit, he announced that an incentive of Vt 500,000 will be offered to gold medallists by the Vanuatu Government.

The players thanked the delegation for visiting them and responded positively to the Government’s plan to provide incentives to top teams.

“We know there are high hopes for us. We will do our best to get to the top”, said the team’s spokesperson.

The Minister’s delegation had arrived overnight from Changsa in Hunan Province where they had attended the Farewell Ceremony for the 71 athletes who were training there.

Source: By Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Media Team

