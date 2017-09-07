Vanuatu signs PACER Plus Agreement

Prime Minister Hon Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas today signed the PACER Plus agreement in Apia, Samoa.

PM Salwai said that by signing the PACER Plus, Vanuatu is ensuring market access for goods and services are secured in the region for the foreseeable future.

“We now join the rest of the Forum family to travel together on a long journey of exciting possibilities. Vanuatu is always ready to do business and we have reaffirmed that by signing this agreement. We invite more foreign investors to come to Vanuatu and do business with us – with low tax regime, efficient services and close proximity to the markets now available”, said PM Salwai.

“Vanuatu continues to call for the removal of the unfair commercial kava prohibitions into Australia and considers this as crucial as we do further work and utilise funds already allocated for kava development in Vanuatu”.

“Support to increasing domestic and local manufacturing is one area in particular that needs development in Vanuatu and it is hoped that the PACER Plus will help propel Vanuatu in doing a lot more with the policies that are already in place”, said PM Salwai.

The Prime Minister also called on Australia and NZ to increase development assistance to the Pacific islands region – bilaterally, as well as from the PACER Plus agreement to support Pacific islands countries’ Aid for Trade needs.

The issue of visa free access by Ni-Vanuatu was also raised and will be the subject of further bilateral discussions in coming months.

Source: Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat