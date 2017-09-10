Eruptions of volcanoes on Ambae and Ambrym raise alert level

The alert level for the volcanoes on Ambae and Ambrym has been raised to Level 3 by Vanuatu’s Geohazards Department, indicating that they both experiencing minor eruptions.Visitors are urged to pay attention to the warning signs concerning volcanic dangers for Ambae’s Manaro Voui volcano and Ambrym’s Benbow and Marum volcanoes. Volcanoes on Gaua, Tanna, Lopevi and Vanualava have also shown more volcanic activity.

Leaders at the 48th Pacific Islands Forum taking place in Apia last week listed their main points of agreement. Dame Meg Taylor is reappointed as their Secretary General. A group to discuss and re-assess Pacific regional issues will continue its task. It will also consider Pacific regionalism as a platform to renew their commitment towards a collective to drive a regional economic policy. And they expressed support for a broad range of regional NGOs. They also expressed support for a civil society body which could take issues directly to the leadership. Regional efforts towards reducing the risk of plastics were considered and other efforts to prevent marine pollution. Unity as regards the maritime zones and the efforts of individual states towards protection were also considered important. The leadership within the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Palau and Vanuatu towards integrated ocean management of their exclusive ocean management areas was noted.

An MOU has been signed between Customs, Inland Revenue and the Public Prosecutor. The intention is to strengthen Government revenue collection. It is already in force from the start of this month.

Government is strengthening road traffic laws. Inspections of any vehicle will be able to take place at any time during the year, and G vehicles, too, will be so inspected as will diplomatic road transport.

Government is taking stronger action against illegal workers. Deportation awaits foreigners without permits to work in Vanuatu. Labour and Immigration will work together to ensure the law is obeyed.