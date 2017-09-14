Bumper harvest on Tanna signals the revival of Vanuatu-grown potato crop

In a commercial move which echoes a practice of 3 decades ago, some 20 tons of Tanna potatoes are being shipped to the capital this week. Agriculture Minister Matai Seremiah told Daily Post after participating in the harvest that he and the Tannese farmers want to test the Vanuatu markets to ensure quality, consistency and sustainability of potato production.

PM Charlot Salwai has appealed to the business community to work together with government to expand commerce in the country. The Vanuatu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) is reported to have criticized the PM’s signing of the PACER Plus agreement recently in Samoa. Many business people are critical of Vanuatu’s moves away from its tax haven status and protectionist policies, the PM said, but he also pointed out that Vanuatu was trying hard to avoid breaching WTO rules. “I think government should continue with its policy of encouraging competition and opening up more opportunities for Ni-Vanuatu people to do business in the country,” Salwai said.

The Vanuatu National Provident Fund, still under investigation following the work of a Commission of Inquiry, now has a new General Manager. GM Achary served Fiji’s equivalent national provident fund for 27 years and brings a wealth of experience to Vanuatu. He is the ninth general manager since 1987.