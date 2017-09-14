Creativity in colour and in black and white on display at new art exhibition

An exhibition featuring the works by Maria Pietri and the creative outcomes of a current workshop with Gotz will be opening on Friday 15th of September, 5pm at Fondation Suzanne Bastien Gallery on Pango Rd, Port Vila.

Maria Pietri has been exhibiting in the US, France and Vanuatu for the last 27 years.

Maria’s current exhibition ‘Fishes and Birds’ sees her exploring the technique of monotypes on paper with a gelli plate. The gelli plate is a soft printing surface made out of gelatin which makes the use of a press unnecessary.

“I love the recyclability and fragility of paper. It takes the responsibility away and frees me up to do small things. I push the textures and colours intuitively then I cut them into simple shapes, fishes and birds, staying away from traditional realism. I am using scissors as I would use my brushes.”

Artist ‘Gotz’, aka Phillipe Donaghy, is currently visiting Port Vila. Based in Tahiti, he is currently running workshops on Indian Ink techniques with local artists at the Fondation.

Opening evening will coincide with the Fondation’s monthly fundraising event and will feature art, kakae, kava and drinks. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

Both exhibitions close September 30 followed by ‘Sik Plastik long Solwota 2017’, opening October 11.

Further and more current info on opening night can be found on Fondation Suzanne Bastien’s Facebook page or phone 24991.