1,184 Vanuatu farmers achieve accreditation as organic producers

Vanuatu has 1,184 organic farmers accredited by the Vanuatu Organic Farmers’ Committee—on Tanna, Santo and Efate. Chairman of the committee, Benuel Tarilongi, said they are working with the Syndicat Agricole to manage the organic certifications according to the requirements of the European Union/Pacific Community (SPC) Organic Pasifika certification. Tarilongi made the announcement of the first certification ceremony at Lenakel, Tanna. The Pacific Ethical Trade Committee was represented at the meeting. Tarilongi explained that farmers must not have used pesticides or fertilizers during the preceding three-year period. Vanuatu farmers do not generally use chemicals in their gardens. Radio Vanuatu reported certifications will take place in other provinces.

Six members of the Air Vanuatu Board of Directors have been dismissed. They are John Lum, Maki Simelum, Joseph Tamata, James Bule, Henry Saurei and Jacques Nauka. The shareholders of the company, led by Finance Minister Pikioune and Justice Minister Warsal said the shareholders had met in an extraordinary meeting on July 12 and taken the unanimous decision to terminate. Board members were thanked for the previous contributions but no further explanation for the termination has so far been given.

The Vanuatu National Provident Fund has received Vt 25 million from a subsidiary, Member Financial Services Limited (MFSL) which is owned 100% by the VNPF membership. MFSL Manager Mosese Nakabea presented the cheque to new VNPF GM Parmod Achary who said “It is our vision to look after members during employment and at the end of their working life.”