70% of Ambae’s population forced to evacuate following volcanic eruption

Posted: September 24, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: The Daily Digest |Leave a comment
Photo taken on Ambae yesterday showing the Manaro Voui volcano erupting. Photo: Facebook

Photo taken on Ambae yesterday showing the Manaro Voui volcano erupting. Photo: Facebook

Manaro Voui volcano on Ambae is erupting, and the Penama provincial government council and National Disaster Management Office is currently in the process of evacuating 8,000 residents from the north, south and western parts of the island to the east, and to neighbouring islands. Ambae’s total population is approximately 11,500. NDMO has mobilised several ships to assist with the evacuations. The Vanuatu Meteorological and Geo-Hazards Department (VMGD) has raised the warning level to 4, indicating that a moderate eruption is occurring. VMGD also warns people on Ambae that dangerous flying rocks and volcanic gas are being experienced within 6.5 km of the volcano’s crater; ash falls have been reported across the island. VMGD says other hazards include acid rain and pyroclastic mud flows. Manaro Voui’s last eruption in 2005 resulted in the evacuation of 5,000 people.

Map taken from VMGD hazard map showing various dangers posed by Manaro Voui to the people of Ambae.

Map taken from VMGD hazard map showing the dangers posed by Manaro Voui to the people of Ambae.

Advertisements

Got something to say? Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s