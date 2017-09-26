Shelter, food and water in short supply for Ambae volcano evacuees

The Vanuatu Government has released Vt 200 million for the immediate needs of the people of Ambae whose lives have been dislocated by the weekend’s volcanic activity. People from the south of the island have been evacuated from their villages and are now sheltering in school and church buildings in villages in the north and east of the island.

They have great need of shelter, food and water and the Government says the Vt 200 million will go towards supplying the evacuees’ basic needs. The National Disaster Management Office and the Vanuatu Police made a final check that all inhabitants have been removed from the danger areas. The Police sent personnel to manage the refugees via patrol vessel RVS Tukoro from Vila this morning and the ship picked additional personnel from Luganville this afternoon.

The volcano on Lopevi has had its alert level raised from 1 to 2 as it is also showing renewed signs of activity. Both Marum and Benbow on Ambrym are now categorised as level 3 – the stage of major unrest.

The Vanuatu National Provident Fund General Manager, Parmod Achary, has said the Fund will start paying the interest on members’ contributions, something it has failed to do in recent years. Members will learn the rate being paid later this year and new GM Achary said he is committed to growing members’ funds. He will be working closely with the Board and the Investment Team to ensure the maximum return from each investment.

The Prime Ministers of both Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands have accused the United Nations of turning a “deaf ear” to human rights atrocities in the Indonesian province of West Papua, the Guardian newspaper has reported following the leaders’ statements to the General Assembly. The Vanuatu PM referred to the international community witnessing a gamut of torture, murder, exploitation, sexual violence and arbitrary detention being inflicted on the West Papuans.