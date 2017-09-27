New Zealand Air Force survey flight gathers valuable data on Ambae volcano

Infrared video shows the crater at Manaro Voui spewing ash and lava. Photo: RNZAF

A P-K2 Orion aircraft of the Royal New Zealand Airforce yesterday surveyed the Ambae volcano, in addition to the two other volcanoes that are also erupting on Ambrym and Lopevi. “Ambae was very active,” The Air Force’s acting air component commander Group Captain Nick Onley told ABC’s Pacific Beat today. The images and video collected will be shared with scientists.

The evacuation centres on Ambae — 12 in the northwest and 21 in the northeast — are overcrowded, with people displaced by the volcanic eruption still arriving. A small number has moved to Maewo. The NDMO has confirmed continuing problems with water and food availability.

Because of the eruption on Ambae, the Small Livestock Breeding Centre at Saratamata is being moved to Maewo temporarily. This involves moving ducks, pigs, chickens and goats – the principal breeding stock on Ambae –  whilst the Ambae volcano continues in a state of danger.

