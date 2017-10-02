Latest official advice says Ambae eruption is stabilising; island’s water supplies made toxic by volcanic ash

The Geo-hazards division of Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department says that the Ambae volcano may have settled into a more stable state of activity. Photographs taken over the last weekend, they say in Daily Post, show that the activity of the volcano is restricted to the crater lake area. The activity consists of explosions and hot rock ejections, similar to Tanna’s Yasur volcano. Vanuatu’s Geoscientists are keeping a close watch on the volcano’s activity, both on the island and from their headquarters in Port Vila; volcanologists from around the world are also keeping a close eye on the volcano.

Regardless, the evacuation of Ambae proceeds apace, all Vanuatu media are informing us today, to keep the population of the island safe. Many water supplies on the island have now been rendered unusable due to pollution by volcanic ash. The Vanuatu Government’s deadline for the total evacuation of the island is Friday, October 6; sea and air departures have been greatly increased. Radio Vanuatu says that 80% of the population had moved out yesterday, and a number of the evacuees have chosen to go to Luganville where many of them have family living. Daily Post says Maewo expects to host 2,500 people. Many people from the north and west are said to have made their own arrangements for their travel. Sadly, an elderly evacuee at the Saratamata evacuation centre on Ambae is reported to have passed away of natural causes.

The Vanuatu Government urges all non-essential visitors to stay away from Ambae at this time.