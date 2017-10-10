Sik Plastik long Solwota 2017 – new art exhibition opening tomorrow

A new art exhibition with an environmental theme, Sik Plastik long Solwota 2017, open tomorrow 11th October at 5pm at Fondation Suzanne Bastien Gallery, Pango Road, Port Vila.

Now in its second year, the exhibition is a creative and informative artist/community response to addressing the impact of waste, particularly plastics, on our oceans and waterways.

The Fondation began by inviting artists, and community organizations to produce artworks and educational content intended to:

change how the community as consumers look at waste

inspire creativity through reuse and recycling

expose the fact that materials that used once then discarded as ‘waste’ are a major cause of ocean pollution leading to dire consequences to marine life and the earth’s oceans.

The exhibition is in keeping with the gallery’s dual aims of being a place for art and to advocate for our environment. By further raising awareness about the waste that we have created through convenience and ignorance, Fondation Suzanne Bastien hopes to educate, inspire and create positive environmental change.

This year will see the return of artists and groups such as Solwota Sista and Peter Carroll, plus new contributions from communities at Eton, Honeymoon Beach, Pango and more.

Opening evening will coincide with the Fondation’s monthly fundraising event and will feature art, film, kakae, kava and drinks. Entry is free and everyone is welcome. Sik Plastik Long Solwota exhibition closes November 1.

Optionally, visitors to opening night are welcome to participate by getting creative and coming along dressed in a wearable plastic artwork.

Further and more current info on opening night can be found on Fondation Suzanne Bastien’s Facebook page or phone: 24991.