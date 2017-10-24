Au revoir from Bob Makin

An announcement from Vanuatu Digest’s main contributor Bob Makin:

“I am finishing up here until further notice.”

“My future plans with Vanuatu Digest are on hold owing to temporary or more permanent relocation. I know that the Vanuatu Digest is appreciated by those who love Vanuatu and I regret having to end my involvement for that reason more than any other.”

“Thank you for having stayed with us since July 2012.”

—Bob Makin